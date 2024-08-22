Caste Hindus hand over temple deity to revenue officials in TN

VELLORE: The idol from the Kaliamman Temple at Gemmankuppam, in KV Kuppam taluk in the district, was handed over to KV Kuppam revenue officials by caste Hindus on Wednesday. Based on the decisions taken at the peace committee meeting, the idol will be consecrated on Thursday in the presence of revenue and HR&CE officials.

Last week, a section of caste Hindus demolished the Kaliamman Temple after Dalits in the village protested against the alleged decision by caste Hindus to bar them from participating in the temple festival during the Aadi month. After more than a week of delay, the KV Kuppam police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a person from the caste Hindu community.

Gudiyatham revenue and police officials had conducted a peace committee meeting with both parties on Monday. During the meeting, the RDO was instructed to ensure caste Hindus handed over the idol to revenue officials by Wednesday.

Police sources added that Loganathan, who had taken the idol, is yet to be apprehended.