Dupatta stuck in conveyor, Aavin worker decapitated

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman working at an Aavin plant in Tiruvallur died after her dupatta, which she had wrapped around her neck, got stuck to a conveyor belt and her head got severed in the impact on Tuesday night.

According to Aavin, the victim, K Umarani, was a contract worker of Sasi Enterprises, a firm responsible for packing of milk products. She is survived by her husband and three children.

The Tiruvallur taluk police arrested Varun Kumar, supervisor of the Kakkalur dairy unit, on Wednesday under the charge of causing death due to negligence.

Ajith Kumar, deputy general manager of the unit, has also been suspended. Departmental action has also been initiated against officials of the company’s engineering department and two other staff members, Aavin said in a statement.

Revised SOP to mandate wearing overcoat, says Min

According to police, Umarani of Bommiampatti in Salem district started working at the plant six months ago in the packing section. Her daily tasks included packing milk packets from the conveyor belt into plastic trays. “On Tuesday night, around 9.20 pm, Umarani’s shawl accidentally got stuck to the conveyor belt.