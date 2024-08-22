Four school students injured as bus rams van near Karamadai in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Four students of a private school sustained injuries after a private bus rear-ended the school van near Karamadai on Wednesday. Police said the van was heading to Sikkarampalayam after boarding students from Mettupalayam.

At Kuttaiyur, a private bus rammed it as the driver lost control. Four students who sustained injuries were taken to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital and a private hospital. Karamadai Police have registered a case.

In another incident, two government buses collided on the Pollachi - Anaimalai Road at Sundarapuri near Pollachi after one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle. Both drivers and two passengers sustained minor injuries. Anaimalai Police registered a case.