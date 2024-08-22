Give ration, Aadhaar cards to tribals in Kalvarayan hills in four weeks: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the state government to conduct special camps in Kalvarayan hills, spread over Kallakurichi and Salem districts, to issue Aadhaar and ration cards to the tribal community residing in the hills, within four weeks.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam issued the orders on Wednesday when a suo motu writ petition initiated by the court, following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, came up for hearing.

The bench also asked the government to take steps to ensure the hill dwellers get adequate infrastructure, including road facilities so that emergency medical vehicles can be operated without any difficulty on the ghat section, and livelihood enhancement activities.

“The infrastructure development works shall be carried out as expeditiously as possible,” the bench said, adding that steps shall be taken to ensure availability of doctors and paramedical staff in the primary health centre and the school is equipped with enough teachers.

Meanwhile, principal chief conservator of forests Sudhanshu Gupta filed a status report enlisting the schemes implemented in the hills and steps taken to improve the livelihood of hill dwellers.