Infant, maternal mortality rates below state average in Madurai

MADURAI: The infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) have remained stable at 39.7 per 1 lakh live births and 9.5 per 1,000 live births, respectively, for 2023-24 in Madurai district.

According to the district’s health records, maternal mortality is calculated during the period between when a woman conceives and 42 days after the delivery. In Madurai, the MMR was 37.5 per 1 lakh live births for 2022-2023, 39.7 for 2023-2024 and 31.2 until July 2024, below the state average of 60.

IMR, which is calculated from day one till the 365th day, stands at 13.3 per 1,000 live births for 2022-23, 9.5 for 2023-24 and 8.9 till July 2024, below the state average of 13.7.

Speaking to TNIE, Government Rajaji Hospital’s (GRH) former dean Dr C Rathinavel said, "For the past fifteen years, there has been tremendous change in the healthcare system in the state, particularly Madurai. One must note that Madurai has seen more neonatal and pediatric cases than the Government Children’s Hospital in Egmore over the past three years. Besides, medical facilities in both private and government facilities have been upgraded in Madurai. Furthermore, development of the neonatal department has proved to be crucial in reducing the IMR in Madurai, and across the state."

District Health Officer Dr P Kumaraguruparan told TNIE, "Every infant or mother’s death is audited by the medical team and the data is submitted to the Madurai collector. Such deaths at private hospitals are also monitored by us, and we maintain a strict vigil over the deliveries. Home deliveries are also strictly monitored in Madurai. Although no such deliveries have taken place so far, FIRs are registered in case of home deliveries and even death.”