Madras High Court allows woman to access bank account of comatose husband

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court declared a woman as the guardian of her husband, who is in a vegetative state following an accident, and permitted her to withdraw money from his bank account.

Justice GR Swaminathan was hearing a petition filed by R Suganya, who said that her husband met with an accident on May 6, 2022, is in a vegetative state and is not in a position to act on his own as he suffered injuries to his skull. The family is unable to meet the medical expenses as his money is in a bank account maintained with the State Bank of India’s Usilampatti branch.

The court noted that as the petitioner is taking care of her husband, she be declared as his guardian, and permitted her to operate the bank account. The money can be withdrawn for the welfare and benefit of the husband and the family, but the immovable properties can be sold only with the approval of this court by filing a miscellaneous petition, the court stated.