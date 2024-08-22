NTK functionary expelled for reply to SP without nod of chief Seeman

TIRUCHY: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has expelled its legal wing president S Xavier Felix for allegedly replying to a legal notice sent by Tiruchy Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varun Kumar to party chief coordinator Seeman.

The party’s legal wing secretary, Shankar, confirmed Felix’s expulsion at a press meet in Chennai on Wednesday, saying that the response was issued without Seeman’s knowledge.

SP Kumar’s counsel had sent a legal notice to Seeman on July 30, 2024 over the latter’s “derogatory” and “casteist” remarks against him during a speech in Chennai. To it, Felix sent a response on August 6 stating that Seeman’s intention was not to defame anyone.

“Such a statement was made since it was believed to be as true purely based upon the open remarks made against your client by one of the police officials to [YouTuber] ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan which was brought to the notice of our leader subsequently. Our leader is till date unaware of the caste affiliation of your client,” the response read.

While Felix told TNIE that the response was sent only with Seeman’s consent, sources said the former’s activity was “against party principles”, leading to his expulsion.

Meanwhile, NTK’s Shankar in Wednesday’s press meet accused SP Kumar of filing cases against them at the behest of the DMK.