Soon, you will be able to buy Aavin products from ration shops in Tamil Nadu

As per official data, Aavin sold milk products worth Rs 524 crore in 2023-24. The Aavin estimates that the new initiative would increase sales of products by Rs 8 core to 9 crore per month. Besides running 34,567 ration shops, the cooperation department operates 24 supermarkets, 209 mini-supermarkets, and 13 retail stores across 38 districts.

N Subbaiyan, registrar of Cooperative Societies, told TNIE the decision is agreeable, and they will sell the Aavin products after assessing the potential ensuring effective supply chain management. “Currently, we are selling Aavin products at supermarkets operated by the department. After assessing the availability of space at ration shops and other aspects, we will explore the possibility of selling the Aavin products,” he said.

According to the order, cooperative societies are permitted to procure Aavin milk products worth up to Rs 1 lakh without any security deposit. The societies will get the products valued at Rs 11,962 for Rs 10,509, with a profit of Rs 1,453. Similarly, for products worth Rs 17,262, the societies will earn Rs 2,506, and for products valued at Rs 26,072, a margin of Rs 3,534 will be provided. The average profit per product ranges from 10% to 15% of the MRP.

Official sources said, so far, 150 MPCS have been appointed as wholesale dealers, resulting in sales worth Rs 1.7 crore in the last 75 days. This initiative aims to make the milk producers’ societies more viable, encouraging more farmers to join and establish these societies.

A senior Aavin official added, “Staff at MPCS currently earn as little as Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. With this initiative, village-level societies can now earn an additional Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Out of total earnings, 60 % will be given to staff and 40 % to the society.”