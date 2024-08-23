All 622 medical seats under 7.5 per cent quota for government students filled up

CHENNAI: All seats under the 7.5% reservation for government school students were filled up at the end of the medical counselling on Thursday. Many seats under persons with disability quota remained vacant, while all the seats under sports and children of ex-servicemen quota were filled.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian issued allotment orders to top 10 students in the medical rank list for 7.5% quota. All the top 10 students opted for MBBS seats in Madras Medical College, Chennai.

The offline counselling for 496 MBBS seats and 126 BDS seats (totalling 622 seats) under the 7.5% quota, 212 MBBS seats and 11 BDS seats for people with disability (PWD), seven MBBS seats and one BDS seat for sports quota, and 10 MBBS seats and one BDS seat for children of ex servicemen, began at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Thursday.

According to the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education officials, all seats under sports quota and ex-servicemen wards quota were filled up, while only 74 MBBS seats under PWD quota were filled up. All the unfilled seats under PWD quota will be added to the general category seat matrix. The counselling for the general category is being conducted online.