Chennai Hospital pays donor for Kidney, licence suspended

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) on Wednesday suspended the licences of two hospitals, one for allegedly carrying out commercial organ transplantation after paying the donor, and another for medical negligence in which a boy lost his leg.

According to officials, in October 2023, Pride Superspecialty Hospital (also known as Muthu Hospital) on Pulianthope High Road near Pattalam in Perambur performed a kidney transplant. The donor from Pallipalayam in Namakkal district was paid for donating his kidney to a businessman from Sowcarpet in Chennai. Both kidneys of the businessman were dysfunctional.

The hospital violated provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act and carried out the procedure without the approval of the transplant committee of Tamil Nadu and necessary documents. The hospital’s licences, including its licence to do transplants, were suspended. It was told to shut down all services including out-patient services and shift all the patients to other hospitals. Further investigation is on to ascertain if the hospital performed any more such illegal transplantations, officials added.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a committee formed by DMS officials conducted an investigation into the incident and it is proven that the hospital was involved in commercial sale of the donor’s organ.