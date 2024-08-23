CoE for advanced manufacturing to be set up in TN government engineering colleges

CHENNAI: Government engineering colleges in the state will soon have their own centre of excellence (CoE) for advanced manufacturing, which will be set up in collaboration with MSME department and industry partners. The initiative by the higher education department is aimed at making students more employable.

As many global companies are setting up their manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, the move will help create skilled manpower to meet industry needs. The CoE will train students in advanced manufacturing processes and enhance employability, research, industry-institute collaboration, innovation and startups of the institution.

According to higher education officials, Tamil Nadu Centre Of Excellence For Advanced Manufacturing (Tancam) will facilitate colleges in setting up CoE on their campus. Tancam will provide necessary guidance and support to the students interested in joining the manufacturing sector.

“Fortunately, Tamil Nadu is attracting companies from various sectors like aerospace, defence, automotive, electric vehicles and we need the necessary manpower to ensure that our youths benefit and get employed by these companies. CoE will train students in a dedicated domain. Tancam will provide guidance to create the courses,” said an official from the higher education sector.

The department had also started the Earn While Learn Diploma Programme last year, in which students get employed during their course. The move aims to enhance the enrolment in diploma courses. Courseslike diploma in digital manufacturing technologies were introduced from the academic year 2023-24 in five government polytechnic colleges at Jolarpettai, Uthangarai, Vanavaasi, Kadathur, and Kelamangalam.