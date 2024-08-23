Dabur plans Rs 400-crore plant at Tamil Nadu food park

CHENNAI: Dabur, one of India’s leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) giants, will invest Rs 400 crore to set up a world-class manufacturing plant, its first ever in south India, at the Sipcot Food Park in Tindivanam in Villupuram district.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the project was signed between Guidance TN Managing Director and CEO Vishnu Venugopalan and Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday. The facility is expected to generate over 250 jobs.
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were also present on the occasion. In a post in ‘X’, Rajaa said the plant will open up new opportunities for farmers in the delta region to sell agro-products to the facility. Dabur’s decision to choose TN is a testament to the state’s thriving industrial ecosystem and availability of a work-ready labour force, he said.
The announcement comes after Dabur India’s board in January approved an investment of Rs 135 crore for setting up a new facility in South India, which will manufacture a range of its Ayurvedic healthcare, personal care and homecare products like Dabur Honey, Dabur red toothpaste and Odonil air fresheners.
‘Will work to remove religious differences’
Earlier, the pledge administered by Vijay stated that one must always respect the sacrifice of all those from Tamil soil who fought for the country in the freedom struggle and for people’s rights.
He also pledged to work towards the objective set by those who lost their lives in the struggle to safeguard the Tamil language.
Everyone must strive to ensure equal rights and opportunity for all by creating awareness and eliminating differences based on caste, religion, gender and domicile, and must resolve to uphold the principle that all are born equal, the pledge said.