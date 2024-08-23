Dabur plans Rs 400-crore plant at Tamil Nadu food park

CHENNAI: Dabur, one of India’s leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) giants, will invest Rs 400 crore to set up a world-class manufacturing plant, its first ever in south India, at the Sipcot Food Park in Tindivanam in Villupuram district.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the project was signed between Guidance TN Managing Director and CEO Vishnu Venugopalan and Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday. The facility is expected to generate over 250 jobs.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were also present on the occasion. In a post in ‘X’, Rajaa said the plant will open up new opportunities for farmers in the delta region to sell agro-products to the facility. Dabur’s decision to choose TN is a testament to the state’s thriving industrial ecosystem and availability of a work-ready labour force, he said.

The announcement comes after Dabur India’s board in January approved an investment of Rs 135 crore for setting up a new facility in South India, which will manufacture a range of its Ayurvedic healthcare, personal care and homecare products like Dabur Honey, Dabur red toothpaste and Odonil air fresheners.