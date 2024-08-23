NGT bins Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board memo allowing brick kilns

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set aside a memo issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which inadvertently gave immunity to illegal brick kilns from the union environment ministry’s siting criteria.
The criteria for brick kilns, released in 2022, mandated a minimum distance of 800m from habitations and fruit orchards, and one km from existing brick kilns to avoid clusters in an area. The pollution control boards were also asked to make siting criteria stringent.
However, a memo issued by TNPCB on February 14, 2023, interpreted the notification stating that the guidelines would only apply to new brick kilns and not those in existence.
Using this, illegal brick kilns in Thadagam valley, which were operating without any statutory approvals, applied for consent to operate (CTO) from TNPCB. This was challenged by M Manickaraj, a resident of Thadagam in Coimbatore, before the NGT.
The green tribunal, after hearing all parties, passed the order on Thursday saying the impugned memo from TNPCB, if allowed, would facilitate illegal brick kilns to continue without any check. “Hence the same is not permissible and the impugned clarification is set aside as not proper. TNPCB is directed to issue appropriate directions to its officers down the state to follow the MoEF&CC notification in its proper perspective,” the tribunal said and disposed of the application.
In March this year, the Madras high court had also passed similar orders related to TNPCB’s memo. Illegal mining of earth and operation of brick kilns in the Thadagam valley has resulted in severe damage to the sensitive ecosystem of the region, disrupted elephant corridors and caused severe pollution. People living in villages were subjected to severe air and water pollution and truck movements posed serious damage to rural infrastructure and safety of the people.
Thadagam valley in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats was ravaged by more than 145 brick kilns, which were illegally operating without consent and shut down after proceedings in courts. These issues are pending consideration before the NGT, including the issue of remediation of the damage caused.