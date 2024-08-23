NGT bins Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board memo allowing brick kilns

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set aside a memo issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which inadvertently gave immunity to illegal brick kilns from the union environment ministry’s siting criteria.

The criteria for brick kilns, released in 2022, mandated a minimum distance of 800m from habitations and fruit orchards, and one km from existing brick kilns to avoid clusters in an area. The pollution control boards were also asked to make siting criteria stringent.

However, a memo issued by TNPCB on February 14, 2023, interpreted the notification stating that the guidelines would only apply to new brick kilns and not those in existence.

Using this, illegal brick kilns in Thadagam valley, which were operating without any statutory approvals, applied for consent to operate (CTO) from TNPCB. This was challenged by M Manickaraj, a resident of Thadagam in Coimbatore, before the NGT.