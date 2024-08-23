Tamil Nadu corporation plans green energy plants on Adyar, Cooum

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGEC) is planning to set up power plants under the small hydropower policy announced recently on key rivers such as Cauvery and Vaigai and waterbodies in southern and western districts.

The corporation is also exploring the possibility of building such plants on small rivers like the Adyar and the Cooum to utilise the run-off water flowing in these rivers during monsoon season. It is also planning to conduct a feasibility study on various riverbeds for setting up hydropower plants with capacity ranging from 100 kilowatt to 10 megawatt.

The proposals have been initiated after the Tamil Nadu government, in a bid to reduce carbon emission, approved three green energy policies on August 13. An official order with full details of the three policies is expected in the next two days.

A senior TNGEC official said, “We plan to build plants with a combined capacity of 20,000 MW by 2030. Our teams have suggested that apart from major rivers, small rivers like the Adyar and the Cooum could also be explored. The initiative seeks to encourage private companies to generate electricity for their own use.