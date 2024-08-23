Tiruvannamalai Railway Station gets Rs 7.86-cr facelift

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Southern Railway said the Tiruvannamalai Railway Station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 7.86 crore, with amenities and key improvements targeting passenger convenience. The railway station, which lies on the Villupuram-Katpadi line, is prominent for its proximity to the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple and the sacred Arunachala hill in the district.

The station, being renovated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, is set to get new ticket counters, an air-conditioned waiting hall, and improved second-class waiting halls with upgraded flooring, seating, and toilet facilities. The retiring rooms in the station will also be renovated.

The approach area will get new roadwork, expanded parking spaces, and improved pedestrian pathways. Besides a grand entrance arch, a landscaped circulating area and a selfie point will be built. Additional shelters, drinking water facilities and new benches will be set up on the railway platforms. Energy-efficient LED lights will replace the lighting throughout the building.

Further, the redevelopment includes constructing new toilet blocks, a parcel office and a cloakroom. Ramps will be installed on the premises to make it more accessible. Special provisions have been made for two-wheeler parking, which will be covered with tensile fabric shelters.

An integrated passenger information system will be introduced, providing real-time updates on train schedules and platform changes. A dedicated shed with ticket counters and a bathroom facility will be built to accommodate the influx of devotees during the Girivalam festival.

Sources said the redevelopment is progressing rapidly, with several planned enhancements nearing completion.