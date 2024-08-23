Tamil Nadu

Two arrested over realtor's murder in Coimbatore

The case is over the murder of M Muthukrishnan (59) of West Street of Indira Nagar at Irugur.
For representational purposes
COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of a realtor at Irugur in Coimbatore city the previous day.
The arrested were identified as Gobi, alias Karuppusamy, (42) of Irugur and his friend Joshi (33), a native of Kerala. They surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer (VAO). Thereafter, the police apprehended them and remanded them to the prison.

The case is over the murder of M Muthukrishnan (59) of West Street of Indira Nagar at Irugur. Police said Gobi was residing at a rented house at Sri Lakshmi Garden in Irugur. While searching for a house for lease, he approached Muthukrishnan and it was said that he had given Rs 1 lakh advance for the property. After receiving the amount, Muthukrishnan allegedly delayed the process and there was a dispute between them.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, Muthukrishnan visited Gobi's rented house where they consumed liquor along with the latter's friend Joshi. But a quarrel broke out between them over the money. Soon a fight ensued and in a fit of rage, Gobi and his friend allegedly murdered Muthukrishnan and fled, leaving the body inside the house.

Neighbours, who noticed that a man was lying dead, alerted house owner R Jayanthi as well as the Singanallur police. The police retrieved the body and sent it to the ESI Hospital for postmortem. A special team was formed for the investigation. Meanwhile, the two suspects surrendered before the VAO on Thursday. Further investigation was on, said police sources.

