Uday Express extension till Palakkad yet to get railway board nod

COIMBATORE: Four months after the Railways announced that the Bengaluru- Coimbatore Uday Express (double-decker) would be extended up to Palakkad via Pollachi, it has not been implemented, leaving passengers disappointed. The trial run of the service was conducted on April 17.

T Krishna Balaji, Joint Secretary of Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association, said "Currently there is no direct train between Pollachi and Bengaluru, and people from Pollachi, Anamalai, and Valparai have to travel to Coimbatore. We were happy when the Railways announced the extension of Uday Express via Kinathukkadavu and Pollachi. However, it remains an announcement today. There are a lot of IT companies functioning in Pollachi and Kinathukkadavu, and the train will get a good response instantly ."

The association has sent a letter to the Southern Railway General Manager seeking the launch of the service at the earliest.

Siva Mohan, a member of the Welfare Association of Rail Passengers, said stoppage should be provided for the service at Kinathukkadavu and Kollengode stations and one more general coach should be included for the benefit of passengers.

Sources in the Palakkad railway division and Salem railway division told TNIE that the Railway Board is yet to take further steps even though the trial run has been completed.

Sources in the Palakkad railway division said the Railway Board delay may be due to the allotment of timing to other trains to accommodate this double-decker train.