14 police officers in Kovai city receive President's medal

COIMBATORE: As many as 14 police officers from Coimbatore city and seven officers from Coimbatore District (Rural) have received the President of India's Police Medal for meritorious service and seven police officers from the Coimbatore District (Rural) received Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Police Medal for outstanding devotion to duty from CM MK Stalin in Chennai on Friday.

Coimbatore city police commissioner V Balakrishnan, ADSP (Additional Superintendent of Police) and the investigating officer of Crime Branch CID (SIT) Kodanad heist-cum-murder case S Murugavel, Area Commander of Tamil Nadu Home Guards (TNHG), Coimbatore city, K Dhanasekar were among the 14 officers from the city who received the President of India's Police medal for their meritorious services.

Inspectors N Jagadeesan (Police Telecommunication Branch), M Amutha (Coimbatore city, Office of the Director at NIA), K Rukmani (City Crime Branch), Special Sub-inspectors (SSIs) P Marimuthu (Bazaar), D Ramalakshmi (Ukkadam), S Jayashri (Ukkadam), R Velmurugan (Kattoor), N Uma (Bazaar), Sub-Inspectors (SIs) S Renuga Devi (Ukkadam), K Vivek (Kavundampalayam), Head Constable M Balamurugan (Dog Squad) and fingerprint bureau ADSP D Sangeetha, all attached to the Coimbatore city police have received the Chief Minister's Medal.

The seven police officers from the Coimbatore District (Rural) who received the Chief Minister's Medal are Sulur police inspector R Mathaiyan, Special Branch inspector K Alaguraj and SIs M Radhakrishnan, M Afzal Ahmed, E Kuppuraj, P Karuppusamy Pandian and P Thilak.