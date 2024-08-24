AI integration can Revolutionise power distribution

The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, spearheading transformation across industries in recent years, can be a potential game changer in revolutionising the power distribution system for reliable and efficient power supply. The forecast of future demands for the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), the erstwhile Tangedco, was completed with the incorporation of AI-powered mathematical models that led to highly favourable outcomes.

These models assisted with the maintenance of power plants and equipment during lean periods and operating the plants at their full potential during peak demand periods, minimising private power purchases to an extent – demonstrating that AI models can be employed for the betterment of both the electrical distribution network and the consumers in diverse ways.

Generally, preventive maintenance is preferred over breakdown maintenance, even though the latter cannot be wholly prevented. By employing AI models, equipment failures can be predicted by analysing patterns in historical data. This enables proper maintenance scheduling, thereby reducing breakdowns and maintenance costs.

For a better distribution system, load forecasting is imperative as it helps to plan and optimise energy distribution and bring down operational costs. AI models can predict short and long-term power demand by reviewing past consumption data, in correlation with weather conditions, and other relevant factors.