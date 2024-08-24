Inspect quality of maize seeds sold in Perambalur, worried farmers tell TN government

PERAMBALUR: Complaining about the “poor” quality of seed last year, farmers cultivating maize in the district demand the authorities concerned to undertake immediate inspection of this year’s stock in the market. After onions, maize is the most cultivated crop in Perambalur.

The crop was cultivated over 65,322 hectares last year. While the acreage is expected to remain the same this year, farmers had last year complained that the maize seed available in market was substandard. With farmers largely relying on private companies for seed supply, they complained that the seed they procured did not germinate, thereby affecting the yield.

Fearing that the situation would repeat this year, the farmers, some of whom have commenced cultivation since the Tamil month of Aadi, demand the department concerned to inspect the quality of seeds available in the market.

Additionally, they demand a price list for the varieties made available. Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state secretary R Raja Chidambaram said, "Both the state and the Union governments are unconcerned about maize seeds. The seeds supplied until last year were of poor quality.

The lack of germination capacity affected yield for most farmers. The seeds are also affected by new diseases to which the authorities have so far provided no solution." Further, pointing out that not all seed varieties are climate-resilient, Chidambaram said farmers ignorant about this go on to suffer. “It is the government's duty to prevent farmers from suffering,” he added.

Tamil Nadu farmers’ association district president N Chelladurai said, "Last year, the price of maize seed kept fluctuating within the same day owing to supply shortage. Many farmers purchase low-cost seed varieties which raise concerns over yield deficiency. Further the price of maize seeds costs more than the crop itself.

The government should hence regulate it or produce it and sell it to farmers." When contacted, an official in the seed certification and organic certification department told TNIE, "We test three aspects of a seed, including germination, before they are made available for sale. If we find any problem with the seed, we stop it from being sold.”

On complaints over last year’s seed quality, the official said, “The problem is only likely to occur only in a particular lot. After a complaint over germination last year, we blocked its sales." On traders overcharging, the official said, “Traders do not sell above MRP. Immediate action will be taken in the event of a complaint raised over price variation.”