Karnataka seeks fresh ToR from green ministry for Mekedatu dam project

CHENNAI: The issue of Mekedatu dam over River Cauvery is likely to flare up again since it has come to light that the Karnataka government has submitted a fresh application seeking Terms of Reference (ToR) from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
As per the official documents available with TNIE, Chief Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Niyamita (Irrigation South Zone), Mysore submitted the application on May 30 to the member secretary of River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects in the ministry along with Form-1, draft pre-feasibility report (DPR), draft ToRs and necessary drawings/maps.
In response, the ministry, on July 2, asked for essential details – whether the DPR was approved by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), the details of court cases and clearance regarding interstate issues. The Karnataka government sent its response on July 9.
It was submitted that CWMA has returned the Mekedatu DPR to the Central Water Commission for the examination of various technical and economic aspects of the project. Regarding clearance of interstate issues, Karnataka officials said the protocol for getting approval for the ToR by the Union environment ministry does not mention the clearance of interstate issues as a prerequisite.
The chief engineer replied, “The question would be addressed by the specific Inter State Matters Directorate within the commission. The final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), as modified by the Supreme Court, has not barred Karnataka from proceeding with any project in the Cauvery basin.”
In 2019, the ministry’s expert appraisal committee rejected Karnataka government’s application seeking ToR, saying an amicable solution must be arrived at with Tamil Nadu government, as the latter opposed the project.
Last year, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar raised a pitch for the Mekedatu reservoir considering the Bengaluru water crisis, Stalin reiterated that he would not allow the project. The multipurpose Mekedatu project aims at providing drinking water facilities to Bengaluru and generating 400 MW hydroelectric power.
It aims to utilise the natural slope of the river from Shivanasamudra to the state border. Karnataka claims the project will ensure the downstream commitment of allowing 177.25 TMC, which includes the 10 TMC towards environmental flow to Tamil Nadu, is met.
However, Tamil Nadu has made its stance clear. A senior official from the Water Resources Department said, “In 2022, the CM said in a meeting that Karnataka releases water only after storing a sufficient amount. Mekedatu is the last point from where Cauvery water flows unrestricted into TN.”