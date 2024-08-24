Karnataka seeks fresh ToR from green ministry for Mekedatu dam project

CHENNAI: The issue of Mekedatu dam over River Cauvery is likely to flare up again since it has come to light that the Karnataka government has submitted a fresh application seeking Terms of Reference (ToR) from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

As per the official documents available with TNIE, Chief Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Niyamita (Irrigation South Zone), Mysore submitted the application on May 30 to the member secretary of River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects in the ministry along with Form-1, draft pre-feasibility report (DPR), draft ToRs and necessary drawings/maps.

In response, the ministry, on July 2, asked for essential details – whether the DPR was approved by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), the details of court cases and clearance regarding interstate issues. The Karnataka government sent its response on July 9.

It was submitted that CWMA has returned the Mekedatu DPR to the Central Water Commission for the examination of various technical and economic aspects of the project. Regarding clearance of interstate issues, Karnataka officials said the protocol for getting approval for the ToR by the Union environment ministry does not mention the clearance of interstate issues as a prerequisite.

The chief engineer replied, “The question would be addressed by the specific Inter State Matters Directorate within the commission. The final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), as modified by the Supreme Court, has not barred Karnataka from proceeding with any project in the Cauvery basin.”