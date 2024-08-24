Farmers' body seeks supply of coconut oil to ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A farmers’ organisation has come out against the survey seeking feedback from ration cardholders on the distribution of a half a litre of coconut oil instead of palmolein in ration shops.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam termed the survey unwarranted. It urged the authorities to start distribution of coconut oil as per the assurance given by the DMK during the election campaign.

“Currently there are 1.96 crore family cards in Tamil Nadu and for each card the Tamil Nadu government is providing one litre of palmolein every month at a subsidised price. India imports palmolein from Indonesia at Rs 100 a litre and a litre is sold at Rs 25 in ration shops, a subsidy of Rs 75 per litre. Taxpayers money goes to Indonesia,” said Esan Murugasamy, president of the association.

“Palmolien, which is the worst quality cooking oil, is not available at subsidised rates at ration shops anywhere except Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government is giving subsidies to overseas farmers. Farmers who are producing groundnut and coconut are not able to get fair price for the produce due to importance being given for palmolein in ration shops. We urge the state government to provide groundnut oil, coconut oil and ghee at subsidised rates at ration shops,” stated Murugasamy.

Murugasamy recalled the DMK had promised the supply of these items in its poll manifesto. “We came to know that a survey is being conducted to know the preference of the cardholder whether they are ready to buy coconut oil instead of palmolein from ration shops. The survey is unwarranted. For the benefit of farmers and the people, the government should bring coconut oil for sale in ration shops,” he said.