Quashing of ED case against ex-IPS officer: Madras HC rehearing on August 28

CHENNAI: Questioning the Enforcement Directorate on certain money laundering cases fizzling out before reaching the logical conclusion owing to the quashing of the predicate offence FIR, the Madras High Court on Friday held that such cases registered by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot be allowed to be washed away.

A division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and R Sakthivel made the comments when it asked the ED counsel to submit explanations to the queries regarding dropping of money laundering cases, particularly against former IPS officer Jaffar Sait.

The ED had registered the money laundering case against Sait based on an FIR registered against him by the DVAC during the AIADMK regime over alleged illegal allotment of a housing plot. The DVAC FIR was later quashed.

On Wednesday, the bench had quashed the money laundering case against Jaffar Sait since the predicate offence case had been quashed. However, on Friday it sought clarification as it found certain complications in the case. The division bench said the matter will be “reheard” on August 28.

Saying that there are “contradictory decisions” regarding money laundering cases, the bench questioned the purpose of registering cases under Section 3 of PMLA if the cases are quashed one after another due to the quashing of predicate offence cases.

“Once the element of money laundering is identified under Section 3, which is a standalone section, and you (ED) have investigated the matter, where does the offence (of money laundering) go off,” the bench wondered. “Are you selectively taking action (to go for appeal against quashing),” asked the court.