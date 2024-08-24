Theni man murders pregnant wife, daughter in Tamil Nadu; dies by suicide

THENI: A 37-year-old man ended his life after allegedly killing his pregnant wife and five-year-old daughter at Mullai Nagar in Aranmanaipudur. The deceased were identified as M Satheeshkumar (37), his wife Ajitha (32) and their daughter Preethika (5).

Police said the man faced finacial losses in the last few months. Sources said Ajitha’s father and brother visited her house on Thursday night, as they were not able to reach the couple over the phone.

Since no one answered the door, the duo broke into the house to find Ajitha and Preethika dead with cut injuries. Satheeshkumar was also found dead, they added. Palanichettipatti police sent the bodies for autopsy and registered a case.

(Suicide prevention assistance available at TN helpline 104 and Sneha‘s helpline 044-24640050)