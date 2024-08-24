Three poachers arrested for poisoning two tigers to death in Tamil Nadu 

NILGIRIS: Tamil Nadu forest department officials have arrested three persons in connection with the poisoning of two tigers, including a mother tiger, at Bitherkad.

The suspects have been identified as Suryanath Parag (35), Amankoyala (24), and Suresh Nanwar (25) and they confessed that they were involved in poisoning, the wild boar using Furadan 3G (brand name), which contained 3% granulated carbofuron, with the motive to kill the tigers for skin, nails, and teeth.

According to Gudalur Forest Division DFO Vengatesh Prabhu, 'During the investigation, few photos and videos were recovered from the deleted photos recovery bin, which contained dead wild boar images in their mobile phones, and they were involved in wild boar killing in the past also.

"The hard work put in by the team had resulted in securing the accused since there were suspicions against them from the beginning and they were kept under vigilance, which prevented them from escaping, " he said.

The case was booked against the accused under WPA ,1972 Under sections 9 , 39(1)(d)(3)(c), and 50&51 at Bitherkad Forest Range.