Vellore airport to be operational soon, assures MP DM Kathir Anand

VELLORE: The Union government must ensure that Vellore Airport becomes operational at the earliest, stated Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand.

On Friday, MP Kathir Anand attended a meeting chaired by District Collector VR Subbulaxmi at the District Collector’s office. Addressing the press after the meeting, he reiterated the government’s responsibility in making the airport operational quickly.

He said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has assured us that the remaining work will be completed swiftly. The minister has also committed to inspecting the site within the next 10 days.

In a related development, the railway administration has issued eviction notices to over 600 families residing on railway land in Vasanthapuram and surrounding areas. This move is part of the double-tracking project between Villupuram and Tirupati and the upgrade of Vellore Cantonment Railway Station.

However, MP Kathir Anand noted, “Considering the large number of families affected, not all can be evicted at once. Therefore, the railway authorities have been instructed to give these families a maximum of two years to vacate.”

Regarding the proposed flyover in the Vasanthapuram area, the MP said, “It has been advised to construct the flyover without closing the existing level crossing.

Additionally, a pedestrian flyover with lift facilities and a separate link road for two-wheelers should be considered to reduce disruption.”

Further, the MP highlighted the ongoing studies and tender processes for the construction of railway flyovers and tunnel bridges between Katpadi and Valathur.

“A tender has been floated for the second railway flyover at Katpadi,” he said. In Vaniyambadi, the construction of a railway flyover at Level Crossing No. 81 will involve significant land acquisition and expenditure.

MP Kathir Anand informed, “Due to the increased project costs, the central and state governments have agreed to construct two tunnels, each 5 meters wide, for vehicles. The project appraisal is currently in progress.”