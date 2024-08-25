Leopard attacks forest guard in Cumbum, capture efforts in full swing

MADURAI: A 25-year-old forest guard was attacked by a leopard in the Cumbum west range on Saturday morning, while a team of forest staff were attempting to capture the animal. Raguraman, who sustained injuries on his head, was rushed to the government hospital in Cumbum. Meanwhile, efforts are in full swing to capture the leopard, which is learnt to have intruded into the region in the wee hours.

According to sources, the leopard was spotted hiding in the bushes by one Eswaran, a resident of Kombai in Cumbum, on Saturday. Upon information, forest department officials came to the spot and verified the leopard intrusion. Amid this, the animal, which was hiding in the bushes, attacked the forest guard and fled the place.

Subsequently, forest personnel, along with a veterinary doctor from Maduari, initiated efforts to capture the leopard immediately. In the wake of the incident, the public of Cumbum region have been instructed not to step out of their houses unnecessarily, sources added.