Madurai's Samanatham tank to be converted as bird sanctuary

MADURAI: The district forest department is making efforts to convert Samanatham tank as a bird sanctuary. The move follows the recommendations of Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation recently.

The members of the foundation had submitted a letter to Collector MS Sangeetha on July 22 said during their visit to Samanatham tank, they had documented 300 rare species of birds including Anhinga Melanogaster, Mycteria Leucocephala, Threskiornis Melanocephalus, Pelecanus Philippensis, Limosa Lapponica, Sterna Aurantia, Pandion Haliaetus. In the leter, they have also listed vulnerable species including Clanga Hastata and Clanga Clanga.

The members said though Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram districts have bird sanctuaries, Madurai doesn't have one, and requested the forest department to declare the Samanatham tank as a bird sanctuary in order to protect these birds.

District forest officer T Tharunkumar in his reply to Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation said the tank is being maintained by PWD, and the forest department found that there are 100 varieties of birds in and around the tank, and the department is making all efforts to convert the tank as a bird sanctuary.