SMCs being revamped; phase 3 polls for higher secondary schools across TN held

CHENNAI: The school education department is reconstituting school management committees (SMCs) in government schools across the state after their two-year tenure ended.

The elections for high and higher secondary schools were completed on Saturday, whereas for the primary schools, the elections were held in two phases on July 10 and 17. The elections for nearly 8,000 middle schools are scheduled for August 31, according to officials from the school education department. Further, the department has introduced model identity cards and letterheads for SMC chairpersons and members.

SMC observers have noted an increase in awareness among committee chairs and members regarding their roles and responsibilities. Though the friction between teachers and parents persists in some schools, the observers said the number of such cases has gone down. “In several schools, teachers now feel they can rely on the SMC members to handle issues such as drinking water shortage and requests for infrastructure improvements, allowing them to focus more on teaching,” said an SMC observer.

The SMC meetings, originally conducted once a month, are now held quarterly, after protests from teachers’ associations. However, parents and activists have urged the department to return to monthly SMC meetings. S Natraj, an education activist, said, “To institutionalise the committees, it is essential that the members meet monthly and follow up on issues. It helps them understand their roles and responsibilities. In several schools, the SMCs are proactive and contribute to improving the learning environment. Reducing the frequency of meetings goes against the government’s aim to increase community participation in education.”