TN highways department starts four-laning of Sultanpet, Arasur Pirivu stretches

COIMBATORE: As part of decongesting vehicular traffic, the State Highways Department has started four-laning two stretches between Kamanacikenpalayam to Sultanpet and from Arasur Pirivu to Vadasittur Pirivu for a total length of 5.30 kilometres. These are part of the Palladam to Pollachi state highway.

According to sources, the laying of the first layer of bitumen and the construction of the median has been completed from Kamanaickenpalayam to Sultanpet for a length of 3km. Earlier, there were only two lanes with 7.5 meters and now the officials have decided to widen the road to another 7.5 m with another two lanes and 2.5 m for the centre median.

On the road from Arasur Pirivu to Vadasittur Pirivu wet mix macadam has been spread for 2.30km on one side. The construction of the centre median and the application of the first layer of bitumen is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

The total project cost of widening the two-lane road is Rs 30 crore, said officials.

H Ramesh, Superintending Engineer of the Highways Department's Construction and Maintenance wing, Coimbatore, inspected the work on Friday and asked officials to complete it at the earliest and ensure quality.

Pollachi Highways Division Engineer Saravanaselvam who accompanied him said they have decided to complete the entire work before September-end. The road is being widened to accommodate more vehicles.

"We will lay two layers of bitumen on both these sections since the roads were laid five years ago. They are being widened due to the increasing vehicular movement," he said.