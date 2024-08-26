AIADMK man held for threatening retaliation to avenge brother's death on facebook

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old AIADMK functionary, the husband of a village panchayat president, was arrested for threatening retaliation for his brother’s murder through a Facebook post. The arrested Natarajan is the husband of Jayalakshmi, Padianallur panchayat president. His younger brother Parthiban (54), an AIADMK functionary and former panchayat president, was hacked to death last August.

Parthiban was arrested by the Andhra police in connection with a red sander smuggling case and had come out on bail a few weeks before his murder on August 17.

Two months later, in October, suspects Muthu Saravanan and ‘Sunday’ Sathish, who were involved in the case and were on the run, were shot and killed by the police near Sholavaram. Six others were arrested in the murder.

On Saturday, Natarajan posted on Facebook that betrayal was the reason behind his brother’s death—betrayal that is unimaginable and cannot be seen even in cinema. He warned perpetrators that the countdown for retaliation had begun. Police arrested Natarajan and remanded him in judicial custody on Saturday.