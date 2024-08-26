Anna university hikes exam, certificate fees; minister Ponmudy says decision on hold

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Sunday announced that the fee hike for certificates and practical examinations in autonomous and non-autonomous colleges under Anna University has been put on hold. The university had updated fees for practical exams, project work, thesis, and marksheets based on a Syndicate resolution dated August 23.

Despite last year’s announcement that the fee hikes would take effect this year, the government has decided to delay the implementation. The fee increases will not be applied until the Syndicate approves a new proposal in this regard, the minister said.

According to the communique from the university, the fees for getting provisional and degree certificates were hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. It said Rs 1,500 each will be charged to provide a consolidated statement of marks and upload consolidated grade/mark sheet and degree certificate in digi-locker for them for both autonomous and non-autonomous colleges.

Currently, non-autonomous colleges charge Rs 1,000 for provisional certificates and consolidated statements of marks, with no additional charges for other services.

This apart, for non-autonomous colleges, the fees for UG theory/practical/internal per paper were increased from Rs 150 to Rs 225, UG project work thesis fees from Rs 300 to Rs 450 per thesis, and fees for UG studio-based courses, marine workshop, and practical training from Rs 450 to Rs 675 per paper.

Similarly, the fees for PG theory/practical/fully internal/practical training/mini projects/design-related papers/design project work/summer projects were raised from Rs 450 to Rs 675 per paper, and the fee for PG project work was increased from Rs 600 per phase to Rs 900. The communique also stated that these fees will be subject to an annual increase of 5%.

When the fees were hiked last year, the higher education minister asked the university to put the hike on hold as common fees for all the universities will be fixed soon.