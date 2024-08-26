Coimbatore police tells CMCH to create parking space on campus

COIMBATORE: City police has directed the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) management to earmark a separate space on the campus for parking vehicles as visitors park vehicles on the Tiruchy Road and bus stand opposite the hospital.

Police department suggested that parking lot could be created in the place of old buildings which are to be razed down as part of expansion plans.

In July, the CMCH barred entry of private vehicles into the campus due to space constraints.

Only vehicles of doctors, staff and the hospital are allowed inside the premises. This has increased traffic chaos outside the hospital as all the vehicles are parked on the road. The unauthorized parking chokes traffic on the Trichy Road frequently causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians in walking from Lanka Corner to the Classic Tower signal for around 300 metres.

As a way of the mess. Coimbatore city police has asked the CMCH to find out the solution for the parking issue as it affects the regular traffic of the Tiruchy road which is a major arterial road in the city.

“Allocating a parking space is much needed on the hospital premises. Unfortunately, all the new constructions were built without parking space. However, encouraging unauthorized parking causes congestion to the regular vehicular movement on the road.

People who visit CMCH park their vehicles across both sides of the road and also occupy the bus stand area located in front of the CMCH’s new building. We have instructed them to find out the solution as soon as possible,” said R Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City North)

Sources from the CMCH said there is a plan to construct a parking lot with a capacity of 200 two-wheelers after demolishing an old building. This development came after the pressure from various places concerning the traffic issues.