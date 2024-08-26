Doctors from Tamil Nadu say no transparency in NEET PG results

CHENNAI: Doctors from Tamil Nadu alleged a lack of transparency in the NEET PG results released on Friday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for the exams held on August 11. They said only the percentiles were released without disclosing individual marks, adding that they were unaware of how they arrived at the percentiles.

Doctors across the country echoed similar concerns and said thousands of doctors are affected by normalisation which was done with no transparency. The doctors also said several candidates claimed that their scores were vastly different from what they were expecting.

The confusion is caused by the fact that the NBEMS conducted NEET PG in two sessions, unlike in previous years. Two different question papers were issued for candidates who took the test in the morning and noon sessions. So, in order to normalise the scores, they have published percentiles instead of the scorecards.

A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said, without scorecards and answer keys, they couldn’t cross-check the percentile they got. They are waiting for the NBEMS to release marks individually on August 30. “Even then, there is no clarity as to whether they are likely to disclose candidate’s marks this time, because of normalisation process,” he said.

Dr AR Shanthi, Secretary of the Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) said last year the marks were disclosed with the results along with the ranks. When the NBEMS announced NEET PG was to be held on June 23, it was planning to have a single session.

But, on August 11, suddenly they announced it would be conducted in two sessions. This shows the government’s inability to hold the exam in a single session for around two lakh candidates. The doctors also said they would move the court if they are not satisfied with the calculation of percentile after the scorecard is released.