EPS an illiterate, I need no lessons from him on honesty, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: AMID speculations of the BJP joining hands with the DMK, party’s state president K Annamalai on Sunday asserted that there will be no alliance with the DMK in future as both the Dravidian parties are political adversaries. He launched a scathing attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, calling him a “Tharkuri”(illiterate).

“If the BJP has to gain power in Tamil Nadu, it has to stand on its own strength. Both DMK and AIADMK are political adversaries in the state. DMK is an evil force while the AIADMK under Edappadi K Palaniswami’s leadership has become a bidding agent waiting for the highest bid. AIADMK has lost the individuality it had during the times of leaders like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa,” Annamalai said, addressing a public meeting on the slogan ‘Thamizhagam Meetpom’ (We will retrieve TN).

Reacting to the remarks made by actor Rajinikanth at a DMK function on Saturday, Annamalai said, “Rajinikanth has pointed out that a rebellion awaits within the ranks of the DMK when power gets transferred from CM MK Stalin to Udhayanidhi Stalin as senior ministers like Duraimurugan and EV Velu bidding their time. The superstar, in his inimitable style, conveyed the sugar-coated truth to Stalin.”

Pointing out that the ministers are eagerly waiting for the moment when Udhayanidhi is promoted as the CM because if that happens the ministers can esure the political future of their siblings, he said the DMK leaders who boasted about self-respect in the 1970s now see nothing wrong in making Udhayanidhi deputy CM.