Murugan 'maanadu' is not just a religious event, but a cultural fest: Udhayanidhi Stalin

DINDIGUL: Anaithulaga Muthamizh Murugan Maanadu is not just a religious conference, but a culture festival of Tamils, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday. “Dravidam stresses on offering everything for every citizen of Tamil Nadu. It never hates or neglects anyone. It bridges everyone, and a good proof of this is the initiative to allow people from all communities, including women, to become Hindu priests,” he said through video conference on the final day of the festival.

Udhayanidhi also added that the DMK government would never stand in the path of anyone’s belief systems and that the present government’s regime had brought about the ‘golden period’ of the HR&CE department.

“One must remember, Periyar EV Ramasamy smeared sacred ash given by Kundrakudi Adigal on his forehead. Former chief minister CN Annadurai advocated the principle of ‘one community - one God’ (ondre kulam - oruvane devan). Former CM M Karunanidhi revived the age-old car festival at Tiruvarur temple. Following this tradition, Chief Minister MK Stalin has implemented several welfare schemes. In the past three years, consecration has been conducted in 1,500 temples,” he further said.