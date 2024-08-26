Murugan 'maanadu' is not just a religious event, but a cultural fest: Udhayanidhi Stalin

DINDIGUL: Anaithulaga Muthamizh Murugan Maanadu is not just a religious conference, but a culture festival of Tamils, said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday. “Dravidam stresses on offering everything for every citizen of Tamil Nadu. It never hates or neglects anyone. It bridges everyone, and a good proof of this is the initiative to allow people from all communities, including women, to become Hindu priests,” he said through video conference on the final day of the festival.
Udhayanidhi also added that the DMK government would never stand in the path of anyone’s belief systems and that the present government’s regime had brought about the ‘golden period’ of the HR&CE department.
“One must remember, Periyar EV Ramasamy smeared sacred ash given by Kundrakudi Adigal on his forehead. Former chief minister CN Annadurai advocated the principle of ‘one community - one God’ (ondre kulam - oruvane devan). Former CM M Karunanidhi revived the age-old car festival at Tiruvarur temple. Following this tradition, Chief Minister MK Stalin has implemented several welfare schemes. In the past three years, consecration has been conducted in 1,500 temples,” he further said.
The two-day festival was earlier inaugurated by HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu at the Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture in Dindigul. As many as 268 scholars from foreign countries and a large number of people took part in the event. Ceremonial celebrations, dance and music performances, book sales, photo exhibitions, Vel Arangam (stalls) and other attractions enthralled the public. The exhibition and other stalls will remain open on the college premises for six more days.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani said, “Tamil Nadu has the most number of Hindu temples in the entire nation. The HR&CE minister is determined to renovate all the temples. Dhandayudhapani Temple is the third abode of Lord Murugan. The state government is planning to set up small resting rooms for the devotees who take up ‘padayatra’ towards Palani.”
Around 16 scholars received awards along with one-sovereign gold coin on the occasion. Some of the awardees include Dr P Subramaniam (Nakkeerar Award), Thirupugal Mathivanan (Arunagirinadhar Iyal Award), V Sambandam Gurukal (Arungairinadhar Isai Award), K Sachidanandam (Murugammaiyar Award), Dr Panasai Moorthi (Kumaragurupara Swamigal Award), P Masilamani (Thirupoorur Chidambara Swamigal Award), J Kanagaraj (Pagali Koothar Award), Dr V Jayabalan (Kandapurana Kachiyappar Award) and Dr N Chokkalingam (Vannasarapam Dhandapani Swamigal Award).
Important resolutions adopted Rs 50 crore will be spent to give a facelift for 143 Murugan temples
Number of devotees under Arupadai Veedu Payanam to be hiked from 1,000 to 1,500
40,000 devotees to get free food during festivals at Dhandhayudhapani Temple
Tamil Siddha Medical Research Centre to be set up in Palani
New curriculum on Lord Muruga at HR&CE’s educational institutions