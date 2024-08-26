Parambikulam-Aliyar project to be renovated at Rs 4,000 crore, DPR work underway

TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to renovate the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) system at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. WRD officials said the DPR will be ready by the end of September. Meanwhile, farmers have said that the WRD should consider their opinions in this regard.

The PAP is a symbol of interstate cooperation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It comprises a chain of 10 major dams, including Sholayar, Parambikulam, Aliyar and Thirumoorthy Dam, four powerhouses, six main tunnels and numerous irrigation canals, branch canals, and supporting canals. In Tamil Nadu, the PAP irrigates 3,77,152 acres of agricultural land spread across Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

A senior official of WRD said, “The PAP system is to be completely renovated. The work of preparing a DPR is in full swing. In this regard, we have consulted the administrators of recognized irrigation bodies of PAP and representatives of farmers’ associations. The work of preparing the DPR will be completed by the end of September. After that, the next phase of work will begin.”

Farmers meanwhile demand that their views should be heard by the WRD and included in the DPR. Also, they wanted all information regarding the renovation to be shared regularly. P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, “We have learned that dam concrete structures, shutters, canals under the PAP system are to be renovated.

But we do not know the details. Farmers are the beneficiaries of the PAP system. Officials should consider the views of local farmers. But, before, the officials should inform the farmers where the renovation work is to be carried out. Only then will farmers get clarity on this. It will also help the farmers to express their views.”

A Mahendran, EE of PAP, said, “Farmers can give their views in this regard to the WRD. They will certainly be considered.”