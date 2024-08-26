Peelamedu residents in Tamil Nadu irked over flyover ramp blocking road

COIMBATORE: Motorists, and locals including the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) Peelamedu councillor have raised concerns about safety as construction of ramp for the Avinashi Road flyover is blocking the Vilankurichi (VK) Road.

The Special Projects wing of the Highways Department is executing the project at an estimated the cost of about Rs 1,621 crore for a distance of 10.1 km.

The work is carried out in full swing, and officials have finished over 70% of the project. The next phase of the work began a week ago near the Hopes College junction, above the railway lines and was completed on Sunday. To facilitate this, traffic was diverted via the Pioneer Mill Road.

People living in Peelamedu have raised concerns over the construction of the ramp near VK Road as part of the flyover. Officials are constructing the up ramp in front of VK Road. So, motorists, local people including CCMC’s Ward 26 councillor Chithra Vellingiri and others have raised concerns over blocking VK Road. They’ve urged the National Highways Department to redesign the ramp. However, officials have allayed fears of the locals about VK Road getting blocked.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior NH official said, “We will be constructing a service road on the left side of the ramp which will be 500 metres in length and 3.75 metres wide. For this, the private college’s compound walls will be demolished. As the service road works are yet to begin, people fear they might not be able to reach the Avinashi Road from the VK Road.

Necessary provisions will be given for motorists to reach all the roads without any hindrances. Motorists proceeding towards the Lakshmi Mills junction from the VK Road can take a left turn on the service road and then make a U-turn near the Pioneer Mill Road junction to reach the destination.”