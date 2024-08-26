Soil erosion along Ellis Chatram dam in Tamil Nadu worsens after rain, farmers worried

VILLUPURAM: As a result of heavy rain in Villupuram over the last few weeks, the embankments on both sides of the Ellis Chatram dam have eroded on Sunday, raising concerns among farmers about the quality of the construction. The inauguration of the dam is scheduled to happen in a few months.

Speaking to TNIE, G Kalivardhan, member of a farmers' association said, "We have repeatedly told the district administration and the state government to strongly rebuild the Ellis Chatram dam so that it does not collapse or ruin in a few years. Thousands of acres of farmlands and people depend on it for livelihood. The soil erosion in the embankments is worrying."

The Ellis Chatram Dam, built between 1949 and 1950 on River Thenpennai near Thiruvennainallur taluk, is critical in irrigating 13,100 acres of farmland across the district. In 2021, the dam, supplying water to 26 lakes via five major canals, suffered significant damages due to heavy rain and flooding, disrupting irrigation for thousands of farmers. In response, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department announced an Rs 86.25-crore reconstruction project during the 2023-2024 legislative session.

The restoration work began on November 24, 2023, with the construction of 10 sand culverts, each capable of discharging 2 lakh cubic feet of water per second.

Despite the repair work, the high inflow to the river on Friday following the recent rains led to soil erosion. Several farmers have urged the state government to reinforce the embankments with stone and concrete to prevent potential breaches that could devastate nearby villages and farmlands.

The officials from the Public Works Department assured that the new embankment and flood protection measures are stable and that canal repair works have been completed. The department promises to restore irrigation across 21 km in Alangal canal, 10 km in Eralur canal, and other affected areas in time for the upcoming monsoon season.