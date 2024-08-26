Tamil Nadu: BJP’s achievement is raising India’s debt by Rs 113L crore, says Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday attacked the BJP saying the union government did not implement any development project anywhere in the country in the last 10 years but only raised the country’s debt by Rs 113 lakh crore.

Addressing a press conference at Omalur in Salem district, Palaniswami said, “The country’s debt was Rs 55 lakh crore in 2014 when the BJP formed the government at the centre and it has now increased to Rs 168 lakh crore.”

The AIADMK leader also attacked TN BJP president K Annamalai and charged him with peddling lies. “He did not bring any major central project to Tamil Nadu, since taking charge as president of the party in the state. While campaigning in Coimbatore for Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai said he would bring 100 projects in 500 days if BJP comes to power. How many projects has he brought to the state so far? Annamalai always utters falsehood whenever he gets a chance to address media or public,” he said.

Listing the achievements of the AIADMK government, the former chief minister said, “We created a revolution in the education sector in Tamil Nadu. It emerged as top performer among the big states in the country, in terms of Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education. Also, we made several achievements in the health sector,” Palaniswami said, adding that BJP leaders must stop talking about the AIADMK.

Responding to actor Rajinikanth’s speech at an event in Chennai that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the behest of BJP top brass, Palaniswami said Rajinikanth had only talked about the drama staged by DMK and BJP.