Tamil Nadu man falls to death in pit dug up for road

‘Barricades placed at construction site, but there were no streetlights’

His body was sent to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for an autopsy and was handed over to the family by Sunday evening, sources said. Speaking to TNIE, a police official said, “There were barricades placed near the construction site, however, there were no streetlights.

Since large warning signs or red reflective stickers were not placed there, he could have fallen into the pit.” He further added, “We will send a letter to the highways department seeking an explanation as to who is responsible for public safety near construction sites, the contractor or the highways department?”

Asked about this, a senior official from the state highways department denied the police’s allegations, stating that work has been ongoing for the past 12 days. “We ensured safety norms are followed before starting work. We placed Go Slow and Take Diversion boards.

The barricades had red reflective stickers on them. The death could have been caused by the motorist’s own negligence. Still, we have planned to set up blinker lights at the site as an additional measure,” he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 285, 106 (i) of BNS. Earlier, on August 14, 25-year-old I Manikandan, an electrician from Valuvar in Kuthalam, fell into a construction pit on the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur Road near Elanthankudi village where bridge construction works were being carried out by the state highway department.

Following this, local residents staged a road blockade alleging that the site lacked barricades and warning signs.

On August 19, two youngsters from Theni, T Krishnamoorthi (21) and K Jayaprakash (22), who were on their way to Vembakottai from Badhrakalipuram, died after their two-wheeler hit a mound of soil and fell into a pit dug up as part of bridge construction works near Nathampatti.