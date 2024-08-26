Two men arrested for making country bombs, poaching wild animals

NILGIRIS: Coonoor forest range officials on Sunday arrested two people on the charges of manufacturing avuttukai (country- bombs) to kill wild animals. The suspects have been identified as K Ramakrishnan (38) of Otterline in Nonsuch near Coonoor and his accomplice M Rajan (40) of Labour Line in Glandale.

On Saturday evening, a team led by Coonoor forest range officer N Ravindranath intercepted a car driven by Ramakrishnan at the Katteri checkpoint and found that he was transporting snares and three avuttukai in the boot. Upon inquiry, he told them that he was trying to poach animals along with Rajan. Following this, forest department sought the help of police and revenue department officers.

The teams conducted searchesand seized several fire crackers, knives, and tarpaulin from the house of Ramakrishnan. A case was been registered against them under Section 2(9) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and they were arrested.

Ravindranath said the main accused, Ramakrishnan, was involved in selling dogs and had been hunting wild boar for months.

“Ramakrishnan used to sell the meat of the animals he hunted. He stays with family at Wellington and had rented a house at Nonsuch where he was producing avuttukai,” said the range officer.