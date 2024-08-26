U-turn to replace two traffic signals on 100-ft road at Gandhipuram

COIMBATORE: Officials from the traffic, highways, and the corporation have demolished the centre medians at two places on the 100-ft road in Gandhipuram to implement the U-turn system as the traffic in the stretch has increased rapidly.

Signals in the city were causing huge traffic congestion owing to the spike in the number of vehicles in the city. Given this, the officials began removing the traffic signals across the city and have introduced roundabouts, and implemented the U-turn system.

As part of the measures, the officials decided to decongest the 100-ft road by introducing two U-turns. Given this, the officials on Sunday demolished the centre median at two places on that stretch and provided necessary provisions for the vehicles to take U-turns, and the traffic signal near 11th Street on the 100 ft road is set to be removed soon.

G Manuneethi, divisional engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) told TNIE, “We had planned to introduce the U-turn system on the 100 ft road a long time ago. However, due to certain issues and concrete work, the implementation of the system was delayed.

Earlier, there was only one U-turn provision given on the 100 ft road near the 2nd Street extension. However, now two more U-turns have been provided.”

As a part of this, vehicles proceeding towards Mettupalayam Road, Power House, or Sivananda Colony from Siddhapudur, Avarampalayam, Dr Nanjappa Road, and Sathy Road can take a U-turn near the Karpagam complex theatre.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Cross Cut Road through 11th Street and joining the 100 ft road must take a left and then a U-turn to proceed towards Siddhapudur, Avarampalayam, Dr Nanjappa Road, and Sathy Road. The system is being implemented on a trial basis and will be altered or adjusted accordingly based on vehicle movement and commuters’ feedback.