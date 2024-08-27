Aavin has done justice to everyone, says Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: Aavin has undergone a major transformation in the past two years through a systematic approach, says Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj. “We have improved our product quality by enhancing work culture, organisational ethics, skill development, efficiency and more,” he notes.
Here is the excerpt from an interview with TNIE:
The functioning of Aavin often evokes memories of government offices in the 1980s, with lack of data, manual operations at dairy plants etc.
I don’t want to blame previous governments, but somehow, enough attention had not been paid to industrial automation and digitisation.
To address this, I’ve ordered to issue of system-generated acknowledgement slips to milk-supplying farmers to protect them from being exploited by the societies. About 50% of the 9,500 milk producers’ societies have begun issuing these slips.
Aavin is setting up a fully automated advanced dairy in Namakkal, akin to those of leading private companies.
Aavin’s market share in TN is just 18% (36L litres) out of the 2 crore litres produced daily. Why?
I completely disagree. Nearly 7,500 societies in the state are running profitably. For a society to make profit, it must produce at least 1,000 litres of milk per day. These societies receive large quantities of milk and sell most of it locally. When we report 36 lakh litres, it only accounts for the milk supplied to Aavin. In reality, we receive 73 lakh to 75 lakh litres a day, making our market share closer to 38% to 40%. Now that we’ve started issuing acknowledgement slips to farmers, milk procurement data is recorded through a cloud database, and soon, we’ll have scientific data on this.
How did you manage to overcome last year’s milk crisis?
We adopted a holistic approach to ensure the satisfaction of every stakeholder, enabling us to increase our daily procurement by 10 lakh litres within a year. This was not an easy task. First, we raised the incentive for dairy farmers by Rs 3 a litre. Then, we ensured timely payments and facilitated loans through cooperative and private banks at nominal interest rates. We also took steps to boost the earnings of societies, granted a 4% hike in pending dearness allowance for employees, and promoted all eligible officers. Finally, we kept our prices low to benefit consumers.
Any comments on the reduced sales of the Green Magic variant (4.5% fat), which had a substantial consumer base?
The human body requires only 3% to 3.5% fat in milk. Aavin Delite, with 3.5% fat, faced criticism when it was introduced last year, but it is now widely consumed. For the benefit of our consumers, we have also reduced sugar levels in our products.
