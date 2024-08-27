Aavin has done justice to everyone, says Mano Thangaraj

CHENNAI: Aavin has undergone a major transformation in the past two years through a systematic approach, says Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj. “We have improved our product quality by enhancing work culture, organisational ethics, skill development, efficiency and more,” he notes.

Here is the excerpt from an interview with TNIE:

The functioning of Aavin often evokes memories of government offices in the 1980s, with lack of data, manual operations at dairy plants etc.

I don’t want to blame previous governments, but somehow, enough attention had not been paid to industrial automation and digitisation.

To address this, I’ve ordered to issue of system-generated acknowledgement slips to milk-supplying farmers to protect them from being exploited by the societies. About 50% of the 9,500 milk producers’ societies have begun issuing these slips.

Aavin is setting up a fully automated advanced dairy in Namakkal, akin to those of leading private companies.