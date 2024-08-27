Leaders should be addressed with respect, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Senior leaders should be addressed with due respect, said BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday when asked about certain ‘harsh’ remarks made by her party’s state president K Annamalai against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at a meeting.

“Every leader has their own style of delivering speeches. Annamalai is the state leader of the BJP. So it is better if you pose this question to him. As far as I am concerned, leaders should be addressed with due respect,” Tamilisai said after offering prayers at Venugopala Swami Temple.

On whether she agreed with the assertion of Annamalai that the BJP would never align with the AIADMK and DMK, she said, “The state president has given his view firmly. As a party functionary, I accept that. However, my experience has taught me that such decisions cannot be taken on a political platform since this view will be subjected to discussion among functionaries. As far as I am concerned, the DMK should be removed from power. That is our objective.”