Stalin to leave for US on August 27, to woo investments

CHENNAI: In a bid to woo investments and generate high-end jobs, Chief Minister M K Stalin will be leaving to the United States on Tuesday. He is expected to take part in multiple events in San Francisco and Chicago.

While the DMK government has already said it had attracted investments worth Rs 9 lakh crore to the state after it came to power, sources said the two-week visit will have special focus on creating high-profile jobs.

According to sources, Stalin will be visiting San Francisco from August 27 to September 2 and Chicago from September 3 to September 7. During his visit to San Francisco, he will take part in an investment conclave on August 29. The focus areas will be Global Capability Centres, research and development, data centres, artificial intelligence, and electronics.

Government sources, though refused to divulge specific details, indicated that there could be major announcements from the CM in San Francisco.

On September 7, the CM will take part in a Tamil Diaspora meet, which will be one of the largest events in Chicago where Tamils from New York, Dallas, New Jersey and Texas are expected to take part.

During the Chicago visit, the focus would be on the state tying up with Adler Planetarium to set up a science park in Tamil Nadu. While Industries Minister TRB Rajaa is already in the US, CM’s wife Durga Stalin and a few officials may also accompany Stalin on his travel. He is expected to return to TN on September 14.

(With inputs from T Muruganandham @ Chennai)