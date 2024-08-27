Tamil Nadu: Medico from Pudukkottai wants mid-day meals for higher secondary students too

PUDUKKOTTAI: A government school student from Pudukkottai, who recently secured admission to a medical college under the 7.5% quota, has appealed CM MK Stalin to extend the mid-day meal scheme to include higher secondary students of government schools.

R Janarthanan, a student of Gandarvakottai Government Higher Secondary School said many children, like himself, have faced hunger. He said he and his classmates often attended school on empty stomach. During his school years, Janarthanan not only had to focus on his studies but also had to work extra hours delivering cow milk to shops and homes to support his family.

A Manikandan, a teacher at the school, has also urged the social welfare department to extend the scheme to cover Class 11 and Class 12 students. “From 8 am until 6 pm, students attend special classes in addition to their regular school hours. We sometimes arrange food, but there needs to be a permanent solution to address this issue. The CM should consider the demand.”