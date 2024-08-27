Tamil Nadu smugglers’ Malaysian connect under scanner

CHENNAI: Indian investigators have linked Tamil Nadu’s star tortoise smugglers to Southeast Asia’s largest turtle smuggling syndicate ‘Ninja Turtle Gang’ which faced a crackdown from Malaysian wildlife authorities last month.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has alerted multiple enforcement agencies like Customs, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and forest department about the link after nearly 2,000 star tortoises and other species of turtles meant to be smuggled to Malaysia were seized in five separate cases over the last one month in TN.

Three of these smuggling attempts were thwarted by the Customs at Chennai international airport. In the other two cases, reptiles were rescued from a house in Kolathur in Chennai and at a bus stop in Pudukkottai.

Malaysian authorities had arrested six members — four Malaysians and two Cambodians — of the ‘Ninja Turtle Gang’ and rescued 200 turtles and tortoises from a house in Kuala Lumpur in July. The gang is an international crime ring involved in smuggling of reptiles from various countries including India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to meet the demands of the financially lucrative pet traders in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia and Thailand.

Sources said the increase in instances of Indian tortoises being smuggled to Malaysia is possibly to meet the demand in these countries. Another reason for the current jump in tortoise smuggling is that the southwest monsoon (June-September) season is the breeding period for these animals.