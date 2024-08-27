Tamil Nadu: Srirangam MLA takes a plunge in damaged irrigation canal to inspect breach

TIRUCHY: Following complaints from farmers about breaches in retaining walls of branch irrigation canals of the Cauvery near Mukkombu, Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi on Monday visited the spot and inspected the damaged walls by swimming in the canal.

The Puthu Vathalai and Ramavathalai canals emanate from the Cauvery near Mukkombu. About 2,000 acres in over 20 villages, including Ammankudi, Jeeyapuram, Allur, Thiruchenthurai and Kambarasampettai, are irrigated through these canals. Both canals are poorly maintained and farmers have complained to the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials multiple times demanding action.

When water was released from the Mukkombu barrage early this month, about 300 metres of the Puthu Vathalai canal and 120 metres of the Ramavathalai canal breached and water started flowing back to the river. This affected farmers preparing to cultivate samba.

Palaniyandi also filed a petition to WRD officials, seeking action, but the contractor said it would take time to repair. Following this, Palaniyandi went to the spot along with officials and the contractor. He swam in the Puthu Vathalai canal to inspect the damage. Following this, sand bags were placed as a temporary measure to stop the breach.

Speaking to TNIE, the MLA said, “The contractor said it would take time to repair the damage, due to depth. But, we demanded that it be rectified immediately to help the farmers. I have now assessed the damage. I will also take this up with the government and get funds.”

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary Ayilai Sivasuriyan said, “Apart from the damage in both canals, their branch canals are also poorly maintained. This should also be fixed before we commence preparatory work for samba cultivation next week.”