Udhayanidhi Stalin sparks clash of generations in DMK?

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin’s appeal on Sunday to senior party leaders to give way for youngsters and guide them has sparked mixed reactions within the party.

It’s the first time that the youth welfare minister has openly asserted that the seniors should step aside for youngsters to come to the fore, indicating his intention to infuse young blood into the party’s leadership role to create more appeal for the party among young voters.

Speaking at an elocution contest organised by engineers’ wing of the party on Sunday, Udhayanidhi referred to Rajinikanth’s remarks made a day earlier at a book release function where the veteran actor complimented Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin for his meticulous handling of ‘old students (senior leaders)’ who were often the biggest trouble for ‘teachers’.

A senior youth wing functionary told TNIE that Udhayanidhi’s comment was not surprising to those within the wing since he has consistently expressed his intention to elevate more young members to party positions.

Highlighting that this was, however, the first time the party scion has openly appealed to the seniors to pave the way, the functionary said it remains to be seen how the appeal will be taken or what its outcome will be.